2022 Meridian Council for the Arts Grants applications open

The Meridian Council for the Arts is accepting applications for grants through Jan. 14, 2022.
The Community Arts Grants Program offers financial and technical assistance to arts organizations and artists in Meridian and Lauderdale County. These grants provide support for programs and special projects, collaborations with arts organizations, artists, programs to reach low- to -middle-income audiences, and other special needs. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations such as art organizations, neighborhood associations, schools, colleges, universities, and public and social service agencies.
The goals of the grant program are:
• To foster a vital and resourceful arts community. • To provide cultural and arts education opportunities for every school in our community. • To increase collaboration between arts organizations, schools, and local colleges and universities. • To encourage a community that is involved in and strengthened through the arts. • To promote arts and cultural programs/projects that increase public art education and awareness.
In addition to issuing grants, the Community Arts Grants Program provides assistance to artists, arts administrators, and volunteers through workshops, published materials, consultations and individual artist’s grants.
Grant applications can be completed online at meridianartscouncil.org/arts-grants
Funding for the Community Arts Program is partially provided by the Meridian Council for the Arts, the city of Meridian, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, and the Mississippi Arts Commission.
