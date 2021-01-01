2021 The Home Show set for Jan. 16-17 at Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON — The latest trends in home designs and products, as well as industry experts, will be showcased at the 2021 The Home Show.
The two-day event is set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16 and 17, at the Mississippi Trade Mart. Thousands of products will be displayed in more than 20,000 square feet to social distance — whether you are looking to build your dream home or find the inspiration for that new kitchen remodel, room addition, outdoor space addition, or a project unique to your family. Contractors, vendors, and home building experts will be available with thousands of products, to answer questions and recommend the best options for your home project.
On Saturday, Mississippi’s own Todd Tilghman, the 2019 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” and his family will be on-site to explore improvements for their busy home. Tilghman will sign autographs and sing in pop-up concerts around the exhibit floor.
Plus, you can register for a $5,000 cash giveaway.
Admission is $10. For more information and to register for free tickets, visit HomeShowJackson.com
