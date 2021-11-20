2021-22 ECCC Collegians Lineup
Graveside services for Mr. Edward Eugene Trussell will be Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey. Viewing: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. William "Sonny" McGruder, 71, of Enterprise, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Gibbs will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel, Meridian.
