A world of fun and adventure awaits as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library prepares to launch its summer reading program Friday.
A kickoff event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where children will get to see and interact with some of the large vehicles used throughout the community every day.
Program Coordinator Elizabeth Jolly said the library is switching things up a bit for this year’s summer reading program, with programs and activities tailored for four distinct age groups. There will be activities for babies and toddlers, kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth grade to high school seniors and programs for adults.
Each age group will also have a weekly raffle, and the winners will receive prizes donated by local businesses.
The theme for this year’s program is “All Together Now.” Jolly said the activities and programs this year will focus on unity, friendship and coming together as a community.
Some of the events on tap include a plant swap on June 5, a food truck day on June 15, community bingo followed by a comedian juggler on June 29 and more.
Movie Mondays will be held throughout the months of June and July with movies about friendship and unity being shown at 2:30 p.m.
Jolly said she also planned to launch an intergenerational chess program to combine learning and fun for all age groups.
“Chess is a great way to learn reading and math skills,” she said.
Another fun activity will be painting kindness rocks, Jolly said. Those who attend will get to decorate their rocks and then put them out in the community to bring joy to others.
For younger participants, Jolly said planned activities include a library scavenger hunt, a Lego challenge and more.
Events and activities are planned through July 28. A full calendar of events can be found online at meridianlauderdalecolibrary.com or on the library’s Facebook page.
Registration for the summer reading program is ongoing and ends June 2. Participants must be registered to win a prize. Sign-up sheets for each age group and events are available at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.