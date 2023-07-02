Young adult and children’s authors gathered at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library on Friday as the library hosted a book signing event as part of its summer programming. The event gave visitors a chance to meet their favorite authors, talk and get their books signed.
The library is hosting a variety of activities and events this summer for young children, teens and adults. Activities include Movie Mondays, chess, lego challenges, scavenger hunts and more. For more information about the library and a schedule of upcoming events, visit meridianlauderdalecolibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
