The Lauderdale County School District will soon be reaching out to survey students, educators, parents, staff, business people and community residents as it works to develop a new five-year strategic plan, or a vision for where the district wants to go in the future.
“We have to have a framework to operate under to say this is the vision that we have, this is where we want to go, these are the action steps that we have to take to reach our goals,” said Superintendent John-Mark Cain, “and that is really what drives our day-to-day operations.”
The county school district last developed a five-year strategic plan in 2019. Since then, the district has achieved between 92% to 93% of the goals that were outlined, Cain said.
In June, the school district hosted its first meeting for its new strategic plan, which is expected to build on the successes of the previous plan while also setting new, achievable goals for county schools for the next five years.
The LCSD Strategic Plan Committee is made up of current and retired educators, community residents, and civic and business leaders. As a part of the process, the district is expected to push out a survey to the public either in late July or early August, Cain said. The district is asking anyone who comes across the survey to complete the questionnaire because the information will be essential for the district in developing its new plan.
“This is our opportunity for everybody to have a say, to understand where we are going and why we are doing it,” Cain said.
In 2019, the district received more than 2,000 responses to its survey.
After the survey, follow-up meetings will be held with committee members and stakeholders before the strategic plan is finalized and presented to the LCSD Board of Education, hopefully by the end of the year for approval.
An important goal set in 2019 that was achieved was to provide students and teachers with an online learning platform, a need the district had already recognized long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020.
“That really came about because a few years ago, we had a very strong flu epidemic at Clarkdale,” Cain said. “At one time, we had like 600 kids out of school.”
As a result, the district recognized it needed a way for teachers to create digital learning materials that students could access online and began looking at the feasibility of a web-based learning management system. In fall of 2019, the district signed a contract to use Canvas by Instructure and was trying to figure out how to fund iPads or Chromebooks for students when the pandemic sent students home in lockdown.
“We were already moving in that direction because of the strategic plan,” Cain said. The pandemic just sped things up. With federal pandemic relief funding, the district was able to purchases electronic devices for its students just as it envisioned in its earlier strategic plan.
Another goal the district identified in 2019 is the looming nationwide teacher shortage and how it could attract and retain certified educators. As a result, the district created a mentoring program to help retain teachers, began hosting a recruitment fair each winter to attract educators and has tried to create leadership opportunities at schools that will allow teachers to grow professionally.
Other goals identified in 2019 which the district has been working toward include expansion of county schools’ Career and Technical Education opportunities, the opening of a centralized county CTE Center, adding more dual credit classes at all four high school campuses, improving all campuses with upgrades to HVAC systems, lighting and plumbing, and installing more security and safety measures on campuses.
While he has not seen a copy, Cain said he expects some of the issues to be addressed in this year’s survey include addressing opportunities for students to explore and focus on career options at a younger age in school, facilities improvement, funding technology, the retention of teachers and a modified school calendar.
“We want to provide what our community expects and what our community needs,” Cain said. “If we have a plan to go by, it’s a lot easier for us to make those decisions in the board room … If you don’t have a plan, then you are just going in there on a whim and making decisions. But if we have a plan, then we know what we are working toward.”
