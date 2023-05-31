The Lauderdale County School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on its proposed budget for next fiscal year, which includes a proposal to raise the district’s ad valorem tax rate.
This school year, the district’s projected budget revenues will total more than $84.3 million, but revenues are expected to decline by about $8 million in the 2023-2024 school year to approximately $76 million, according to the district’s published announcement.
About 19%, or $16.4 million, of the district’s revenue budget has come from ad valorem taxes this fiscal year. In next year’s budget, about $17.5 million, or 23%, is projected to come from local ad valorem taxes, according to the announcement.
The decrease in revenue mainly comes from a drop in federal funding received by the district, said Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain.
The proposed $1 million increase in ad valorem taxes by the school district may result in an increase in the ad valorem tax millage rate, which could slightly raise local property taxes for Lauderdale County residents.
Ad valorem taxes are paid on homes, automobile tags, business fixtures and equipment, and rental real property.
Any county resident who attends the June 15 public hearing, which will be held at 4 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Central Services Building at 301 46th Court in Meridian, will be allowed to address the school board before any vote is taken, the announcement states.
