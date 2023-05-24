The Lauderdale County School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 31, to give citizens a chance to voice their opinion on proposed changes to election districts for the five school board members.
The school board approved the public hearing date during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The open hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Ed Mosley Boardroom at the LCSD Central Services office, located at 301 46th Court in Meridian.
Every 10 years, the school district has to look at its school board member election districts based on the most recent U.S. Census data and make sure they are equally apportioned based on representation, said school board attorney John Compton.
Sometimes, the districts have to be redrawn slightly, which is the case this year.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population in Lauderdale County’s school board election districts totals 36,897. To make all five districts more equally represented by population and demographics, District 1 will increase by 617 residents and District 5 will grow by 1,413, according to the proposed redistricting lines. Districts 2, 3 and 4 will slightly decrease in population.
Each of the current school board members live within their proposed redrawn district.
The proposed redistricting plan is strictly for the election districts for school board members and does not affect the four high schools’ attendance districts, which will remain the same, Compton said.
However, the redistricting may affect who voters in the proposed redrawn areas cast their ballots for in future school board member elections.
The proposed changes to school board member districts are available online at www.lauderdale.k12.ms.us/propdists or at the LCSD Central Services office.
In other business at the meeting, Superintendent John-Mark Cain recognized Joe Williams and Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville for being the LCSD Community Partner for the month of May. Cain said the district cannot thank Piggly Wiggly enough for all of the support it has shown not only to West Lauderdale but also the entire district over the years.
Also during meeting, the board approved applying for a $750,000 loan through the Educational Facilities Revolving Loan Fund, created by the state legislature in 2022, to help fund numerous roofing projects throughout the school district.
The revolving loan fund makes money available to school districts as a zero-interest loan, which can be used for repairs and renovations of existing school buildings and new construction for pre-K programs or career and technical education facilities. The legislature allocated $40 million for the fund in its first year of operation.
By using the revolving loan fund, LCSD could borrow the $750,000 over a 10-year-loan with zero interest, Compton told board members. The school district would repay $75,000 a year until the loan is paid off.
