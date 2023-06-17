The Lauderdale County School District is considering a proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year that projects revenues of $76 million and expenses of $90.6 million, but school officials are not anticipating a local tax increase to make up the nearly $14 million difference.
“As you can see, our revenues that we have budgeted are less than our expenditures. We’re not in the hole though, because we actually have money that we have already received … that is currently in fund balance,” LCSD Director of Finance Tracy Luke told school board members and attendees during a public hearing on the proposed budget Thursday at the district office.
In addition, the school district is still waiting on $3 million in insurance money it has yet to receive for Clarkdale School, which was heavily damaged by two tornadoes in spring 2022, she said. The district also is sitting on money allocated by the state Legislature this year to help fund the district’s Career and Technical Education program.
The district also will have local revenues from a $1 million three-mill note from 2022 and a $1.5 million three-mill note planned for spring 2024.
“We have a $1 million three-mill note that we are going to do in the spring. I take that back, that was ’22. That’s the money we are still paying for softball fields, paving projects and HVAC programs. This last one we are going to re-do in the spring, and we are looking at $1.5 million there,” she said.
Total revenues for the proposed budget are $76,033,516.
Luke said the largest share, $41.7 million or 55%, will come from state sources, while local revenues will make up about $20.5 million, or 27% of the budget. Federal sources are expected to bring in around $13 million, or 17% of the budget. About 1%, or $658,710, will come from 16th Section Land revenues.
Of the local revenues, the school district is projecting to receive about $17.2 million from ad valorem sources, up from $16.4 million the previous year, with the remainder coming from interest income, breakfast and lunch sales, student activities, transportation fees and other income.
“That’s $17 million, but this has debt service in there so that’s why that figure is high,” she said of the budgeted ad valorem revenues.
A decline in federal spending accounts largely for the decrease in projected revenues as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds begin to play out for school districts, she said. LCSD has received more than $16 million in ESSER funding since March 2020, including $10.5 million last school year.
Next school year, expenses by the Lauderdale County School District are expected to total $90,648,488.
Of the projected expenditures, $42.7 million, or 47% of the budget, is expected to go to instruction and $27.7 million, or 30%, to support services. Non-instructional services, primarily operating school cafeterias, will account for 3% of the budget, or $2.9 million, and less than 1%, or $288,000, will go toward 16th Section Land management. Facilities acquisition and construction should account for $15.3 million, or 17% of the budget, with 2%, or $1.6 million, going to debt.
“Our salaries and benefits are usually about 80% of our budget, but we have so much construction going on in the district that it has lowered that percentage and you are seeing that your maintenance and operation percentage is actually higher than it would normally be in a district,” Luke said.
She acknowledged the $14 million difference in project revenues and expenses in the budget.
“We will make up that $14 million,” she said at the hearing. “We might have to pull a little bit out of fund balance but you will not see that money in revenues. It is going to be in a different part of the budget.”
The district will not be asking the county to raise the millage rate to make up the difference. To offset state funding for school districts, communities have the authority to raise millage up to 55 mills to provide extra money for public schools.
“This is where we are on the tax levy. We have reached our cap of 55 mills, and we are pretty much maxed out on the debt which is 2.28 mills so there will be no increase or decrease to that,” Luke told those present.
The school district has been advertising in the paper, as required by state law, its “notice of proposed ad valorem tax effort” which states that the “proposed increase in ad valorem tax effort by Lauderdale County School District may result in an increase in the ad valorem tax millage rate.”
Luke explained that the school district has not received notice from the county what the value of a mill will be for next fiscal year because they are on a different fiscal cycle, so district officials “project high” with their estimated revenue request.
“We will work with the county in July when they get the figures from the courthouse and that department will tell me what the value (of a mill) is and what we are looking to request,” she said. “But we can’t request more than what is advertised so that is why we shoot high in the advertisement.”
The school board held a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday to give local residents an opportunity to ask questions about the proposed budget, but no one outside of school district staff showed up for the hearing.
The school board did not act on the proposed budget, which is set to be approved during a special meeting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
The school board did reconvene at 5 p.m. for its regular school board meeting in which it approved the monthly cash flow and reconciled bank statements, as well as budget status reports and consolidated balance sheets.
The board also:
- Approved terminating a 16th Section Land residential lease and agreed to reassign the lease once the property is sold;
- Rescinded a timber contract on 16th Section Land because of the company’s failure to cut the timber in a timely manner and will rebid;
- Approved the renewal of The Insurance Center as its provider of property and casualty insurance;
- Approved resignations, recommended hires and student transfer requests;
- Received an update on paving projects at several schools; and
- Approved a change order on the Northeast High School softball project.
