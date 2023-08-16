LCSD considers bond issue to fund CTE Center

The Lauderdale County School District is discussing a multi-million dollar bond issue to help fund its new Career and Technical Education Center that will greatly expand the district’s offerings of CTE programs.
Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain made the announcement during a luncheon on Tuesday with local political, community, business and college leaders.
The luncheon was aimed at introducing community residents to the plans for the new center and the necessity of expanding the county school district’s career and technical education programs to better meet the diverse needs of students and the evolving demands of today’s highly competitive and skilled workforce.
“The traditional model (of going from high school to college) is not for everybody, and we know that,” Cain told those in attendance. “Students drop out of school not because of some teacher’s fault or because they didn’t make the baseball team. They drop out because they are bored … and don’t see the relevance of what they are doing versus what they want to continue to do in life.”
The new CTE Center is specifically designed to help students find their “passion,” or what they want to do in life, he said.
In 2022, the state Legislature appropriated $8 million to the county school district to construct the center, which will be located centrally among all four county campuses. The district acquired the former Peavey Service Warranty Building on U.S. Highway 11/80 in the industrial park and has gutted the building to prepare for future construction.
While the vast majority of the $8 million is still available, it will not be enough for the price tag of the new center, Cain said.
“It’s the starting point of making a generational investment to provide our students with something for the future,” the superintendent said.
He told those present that $12-13 million more is needed to build the center to the current proposed design. How that will impact county school district voters has yet to be determined, he added.
The Lauderdale County Board of Education has yet to vote on a bond issue proposal, but the district plans to hold public forums in the coming weeks to educate residents on the proposed CTE Center and to give more specifics on a bond issue.
A bond referendum is tentatively set for Oct. 3.
“A bond election will take it to the voters of Lauderdale County and they can decide if this is something they want for the future for our students,” Cain said.
As industries continue to evolve and demand specialized skills, CTE helps bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations, said Rob Smith, director of career and technical education for Lauderdale County schools.
The 60,000 square foot CTE facility would offer programs in agriculture power and machinery; construction engineering technology; arts, audio/video technology and communication; business, marketing and economics; educator preparation; culinary arts; law and public safety with an emphasis on fire/emergency; advanced manufacturing; energy technology; and aviation technology.
The culinary arts program would have access to a fully functional dining room and the business, marketing and economics program will offer an integrated coffee shop that is open to the public. A working health clinic, sponsored in cooperation with local health providers, will allow senior health science students to get work-based training or obtain healthcare assistant or EMT certification through dual credit programs with Meridian Community College. On-the-job training, internships, and connecting students with industries through career coaches will all be part of the approach of the center, Smith said.
“The most important thing people need to know is this is about a building, but it is really about more than a building. It’s about creating a pipeline of individuals in our community who are equipped to do the work that needs to be done in 2023 and beyond,” said Meridian Community College President Dr. Thomas M. Huebner Jr. He was one of several representatives from community colleges in attendance at the meeting.
He said he hears from industry leaders and business owners all of the time about the need to have highly trained workers in our community.
“This center is going to fill strong gaps we have in the workforce right now,” Huebner said.
Some of the elected officials present questioned why the bond issue could not be added to the November general election ballot to save the expense of a general election.
“I know that putting it on a November ballot for the general election costs relatively nothing, but they say the timeline’s important to get it going so that is in their realm to decide,” Supervisor Jonathan Wells said after the meeting.
Cain said the district has already gutted the building and is awaiting the renovations. Due to the long delays in acquiring supplies and construction materials, the district did not need to wait until November to find out if voters approve the bond issue before getting started bidding on the project. He also said bond is allocated from the bond issue to cover the costs of the election.
The district was hoping to bid out the project later this fall with renovations expected to start after the first of the year and be completed in early 2025. The district hopes to offer classes at the center for the 2025-2026 school year.
Cain said the new center has the potential to be a role model in the state for CTE training. “If we want to make this what it can be, then we, the voters, need to decide.”
