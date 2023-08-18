The Lauderdale County School District Board of Education has approved seeking a bond issue to help fund a new state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center and will bring it before voters on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
During their regular monthly board meeting on Thursday, the county school board voted to approve a resolution of intent to borrow a maximum of $12.5 million to fund the new CTE Center, which will be centrally located among the four county schools in the industrial park on U.S. Highway 11/80.
The board also approved the Oct. 3 date for the special election, which will be held at four polling places — one at a school campus in each of the four school districts. The polls will be located at Clarkdale Attendance Center, Northeast Middle School, Southeast Middle School and West Lauderdale Elementary School. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the election will be conducted by the county’s election commission.
To pass, the bond issue must be approved by 60% of the voters who vote in the special election, said school board attorney John Compton.
Only residents living in the Lauderdale County School District will be able to vote on the bond issue. For example, residents living in the Briarwood community live within the City of Meridian due to annexation, but also live within the Lauderdale County School District and would be eligible to vote.
The new CTE Center will greatly expand career and technical education programs currently being offered by the Lauderdale County School District and will help eliminate duplication of some programs.
District officials said they have been advised not to hold a bond issue in conjunction with other elections because it may be confusing to some voters who do not live within the district or could be overlooked on a crowded ticket. Also, lengthy lead times on purchasing construction materials and supplies, as well as persistent labor shortages, it is taking longer for construction these days so the district needs to get started on the project as soon as possible. The district hopes to have the CTE Center finished in early 2025 and fully in use by the fall of that year.
In other business during the meeting, the school board:
approved a resolution accepting MuniGroup as the financial adviser for the bond issue and The Young Law Group as the bond counsel;
approved a $14,500 donation from the West Lauderdale Elementary PTO to help fund an art teacher’s salary, a $2,500 donation from the WLHS Volleyball Booster club to help fund a volleyball supplement, and a $3,000 donation to each of the county high schools from the Air National Guard for marketing and recruitment purposes.
approved 70 fundraising requests from student organizations, athletic teams, bands, homecoming and school dance committees from all county schools for this school year;
voted to approved an easement on 16th Section land, accepted an assignment of a lease holder’s rights to her siblings, and voted to withhold a performance bond for a company that damaged 16th Section when cutting timber; and
received an update stating contractors were present Thursday at the Clarkdale softball field as the long-delayed project to reconstruct the field gets underway.
