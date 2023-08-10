Students and parents at Clarkdale High School should soon see work begin on the campus softball field after the school board accepted a low bid recommendation for a contractor during a special called meeting late Tuesday afternoon.
Lauderdale County School District officials opened the four bids received for the project earlier in the afternoon. The school board met at 5 p.m. and accepted the lowest bid of $1,923,000 from D&E Construction of Meridian on the recommendation of project architect Arjen Lagendijk.
The district has already started the paperwork process, and community residents should begin to notice work starting at the field in the coming weeks, he said.
The Clarkdale school was twice hit by tornadoes in spring 2022 leaving significant damage to the softball field and several buildings. Although work to repair the buildings has been ongoing, delays have drawn out the renovations to the softball field.
The accepted $1.9 million bid will fund the construction of dugouts, a concession stand, a press box, two fences, a hitting facility and a locker room, as well as light poles and lights damaged during the storms.
The school district previously had all of the damaged facilities and fencing surrounding the field demolished, which should speed up the start of the project, Lagendijk said.
“Everybody knows the urgency of kicking this off, making it productive,” he said. “I think it is going to go pretty quick.”
In other business during the meeting, school board members approved a short fall resolution presented by district officials acknowledging a more than $400,000 shortfall in local tax money it had expected to receive from Lauderdale County last school year but did not due to a drop in collections.
“We basically declared it. No action was taken to pursue it at this time. We will look and see if we can make it without requesting the money, and if we can then we will just make it,” said Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain.
The board also approved a resolution of its ad valorem tax request this school year, as well as a contract with Kelly Services to provide substitute teachers and an updated district crisis response plan.
