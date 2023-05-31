The Lauderdale County Board of Education voted on Wednesday to approve re-drawn election districts for the five school board members after failing to draw any opposition to the proposed changes during a special called public hearing.
The hearing was held during a work session at the Lauderdale County Central Services office on 46th Court, but no public residents attended the meeting.
The school board entered a special called meeting shortly after the public hearing to approve the new district lines, as well as several other agenda items.
Chris Watson of Bridge & Watson, an urban planning and consulting firm from Oxford, said the process of redrawing board member district lines began last year, but that the county asked them to hold off approving the map until the county completed its redistricting of supervisor, justice court judge and constable districts.
“They asked us to wait until they completed theirs so we can best align election districts. We did that,” he said.
Every 10 years, the school district has to look at its school board member election districts to make sure they are equally apportioned based on representation. According to the 2020 Census, the population in Lauderdale County’s school board election districts totaled 36,897 which made Districts 2, 3, and 4 overpopulated and Districts 1 and 5 underpopulated.
“What we ultimately were trying to accomplish was redistributing the population in that the total deviation of the existing election districts was 30%. We had to get that number down below 10%. Some districts were overpopulated. Some districts were under populated,” Watson said.
Ultimately, the planners were able to get the variance to 4.9% which is well below the 10% threshold while still meeting federal voting requirements, such as the provisions in the Voting Rights Act, he said.
“The plan, in my opinion, it accomplishes what you need to accomplish in terms of complying with all of the rules and regulations that apply with redistricting,” Watson said.
There were two significant changes made to existing election district lines, including moving the Odom precinct from District 2 to District 5 and splitting the Zero precinct and moving part of it from District 4 to District 5. The third significant change is the redrawing of the split of the Bailey precinct northward from within District 3 into District 1. A few additional minor adjustments were made to shift school board member districts slightly to keep in line with other election districts to make it easier for the circuit clerk’s office in preparing for elections.
“They are very happy with what we have proposed,” Watson said of the circuit clerk’s office.
The proposed redistricting plan is strictly for the election districts for school board members and does not affect the four county schools’ attendance districts, which will remain the same. Each of the current school board members live within their proposed redrawn district.
Also at the special called meeting, the school board approved the bid and contract for paving projects at two schools. The original bid on the project was rejected by the board in April because it was over estimates. The project was re-bid with some of the materials being attained separately through Lauderdale County’s term bids with local suppliers, saving the school district about $200,000, said Adam Foreman, LCSD’s director of operations.
The school board approved the bid from Walters Construction of Laurel for the project.
Foreman said work to repave the student and office parking lots at West Lauderdale High School and front and back parking lots at Northeast Middle School should begin in the next couple of weeks and will be finished by the end of the summer.
