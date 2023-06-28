The Lauderdale County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a budget for the 2023-2024 school year essentially unchanged from a proposed one presented at a public hearing nearly two weeks ago that projected revenues of $76 million and expected expenses of more than $90.6 million.
The school board approved the budget during a special called meeting at the LCSD Administrative Offices. School officials do not anticipate a local tax increase to make up the nearly $14 million gap in projected revenues and expenditures.
More than $41 million, or 55%, of revenues will come from state sources while $20.5 million, or 27%, will come from local revenues. Of that amount, about $17.2 million is anticipated to come from ad valorem sources, according to information presented at the hearing. Breakfast and lunch sales, interest income, student activities and transportation fees make up the remainder of the local revenues. Around $13 million, or 17%, of revenues will come from federal sources. Lastly, less than 1%, or more than $658,000 will come from 16th Section Land revenues.
Expenses for the LCSD are expected to total more than $90.6 million for the upcoming school year.
Of the projected expenditures, 47% will go to instruction, 30% to support services, 17% to facilities acquisition and construction, 3% to non-instructional services, 2% to debt, and less than 1% to 16th Section Land management.
School officials said at the hearing two weeks ago that the district had reached its millage rate cap of 55 mills and would not be asking the county to raise the millage rate to make up the difference in projected revenues and expenses
Instead, to make up the gap in funding between revenues and expenses, the district will pull money out of its fund balance account and anticipates receiving $3 million in insurance money for Clarkdale School, which was twice damaged by tornadoes in spring 2022. The district also will have local revenues from a $1 million three-mill note issued in 2022 and a $1.5 million three-mill note planned for spring 2024.
In other business, school board members:
- approved a contract with SchoolStatus to continue providing a direct, automated messaging system with parents of LCSD students;
- approved continued use of the Achieve 3000 service;
- approved continued use of Instructure’s MasteryConnect assessment management system and its Canvas system;
- approved two payments of $2,000 each to Evangel Temple for the use of its facilities for the Southeast High School and Clarkdale High School graduations, which were moved at the last minute because of the threat of rain;
- accepted a two-year $280,000 grant from The Phil Hardin Foundation to help fund MasteryConnect, Rethink Ed, and English Language Learner Teacher services;
- approved other business, including resignations and recommendations for hire, the claims docket, fixed assets disposals and additions, detail audit edit, and agreements with CSpire, UniFirst and Cintas.
