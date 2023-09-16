The Lauderdale County School District will hold a special election on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to seek voters approval in a $12.5 million bond issue to fund a state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center that will consolidate the majority of the district’s career and technical education programs to one facility, making the programs available to all students in the district.
To help voters better understand the school bond issue and clarify questions some people have expressed at meetings or through social media, The Meridian Star is sharing the following questions and answers the Lauderdale County School District has made available on its website at lauderdale.k12.ms.us or administrators have answered for the paper.
Q: Why do we need a bond issue and what will the money be used for?
A: The referendum, if passed, gives the LCSD the authority to borrow up to $12.5 million to expand Career and Technical Education opportunities for students. The money will be used toward the construction of the future LCSD CTE Center located at a site on Highway 11/80. The center, in partnership with local industries and Meridian Community College, will embed nearly a dozen dual credit CTE programs with the necessary learning materials and machining components required. Additionally, programs relocated to the new center from various LCSD campuses will help repurpose additional needed classroom space for other high demand CTE programs that will remain at home campuses.
Q: Didn’t the LCSD receive $8 million from the state to fund this new CTE Center? Has any of that money be spent on the project and how much is remaining? Why is another $12,500,000 needed?
A: LCSD did receive a one time appropriation from the legislature of $8 million for a new CTE Center, which allowed the district to kick off this project in a wonderful way. From that appropriation, the district hired an architect and performed demolition on the building. After demolition, abatement, permits and architectural plans, approximately $6.5 million remains in the bank. The total project amount, as determined by the architects in this phase, is $18-22 million, which includes construction, equipment and furnishings for a 60,000-square-foot facility. From that projected cost, $19 million was selected as the average, which would put the cost of a fully furnished and equipped facility at $316 per square foot.
Q: The following paragraph is taken from a sample ballot for the special bond election. Why does the referendum wording include additional wording about other buildings and facilities?
”Shall the Lauderdale County School District issue its bonds in the maximum principal amount of $12,500,000 to raise money for the purpose of paying the costs, including the costs of borrowing, of purchasing, erecting, repairing, equipping and remodeling school buildings and related facilities, including a new Career and Technical Education Center, purchasing land therefor, performing site and paving work and providing necessary water, light, heating, air conditioning and sewerage facilities for such school buildings and related facilities?”
A. The notice of election is written from state statute 37-59-3. However, rather than just use the language as is, the attorney was sure to specifically include the terms Career & Technical Education center for clarity of intent. Also, as some current programs are relocated from the Clarkdale, SE, NE, WL campuses, which may vacate a current occupied space, those spaces will be reconfigured to useable classroom spaces for other CTE programs that will remain on the campus. This will help free up additional needed classroom space for teachers and students.
Q: Why have a special election for the bond issue instead of waiting until the November general election?
A: The LCSD considered several variables and accepted professional recommendations in making the decision not to hold the school bond election in conjunction with the general election including:
(1) the architects advised the LCSD that holding the election later than Oct. 3 could delay the construction schedule and delay opening the CTE by at least a semester; and
(2) finance professionals advised the LCSD that holding the election Oct. 3 would allow the district to issue the bonds in two series, each designated as “bank qualified” under the tax law, saving the LCSD and taxpayers interest on the bonds far exceeding any additional cost of the special election.
Q: Will borrowing the $12.5 million cause my taxes to go up and for how many years will my taxes be higher?
A: Yes, it will cause taxes to go up. Please refer to Chart 3 to help you understand this best. LCSD estimates additional taxes of 3.15 mills to cover the cost of the project based on the projected cost of $19 million, minus the $6.5 million remaining in the bank, to get the $12.5 million for the bond issue. The bond issue is expected to last 15-20 years.
Q: Will this center replicate the programming at Meridian’s Ross Collins Career and Technical Center, which is currently available to LCSD students?
A: The idea is not to replicate, but to expand offerings in career and technical training. LCSD and Meridian school officials are working together to solidify opportunities for students from both districts to explore. The only reason a program will be duplicated will be based on data reflecting local workforce demands. For example, Ross Collins recently added a Law and Public Safety course which will focus on the law enforcement side while LCSD will add the same program focusing on fire, EMT and rescue services.
Q: Will students from county schools still have access to Ross Collins and will Meridian students have access to this new center?
A: The ultimate goal is to provide the best trained workforce to sustain and attract new industry. The only way to accomplish this is by working together. Currently 60 LCSD students are participating in workforce training at Ross Collins. When the new center is built, LCSD will enter into an agreement with MPSD on sharing student access. In complete transparency, priority will be given to LCSD students just as priority is now given to MHS students at Ross Collins.
Q: What about private and homeschool students?
A: Yes, federal funding references that schools should be willing to provide training for all students in the county. Private and homeschool students already attend Ross Collins and many other CTE centers across the state. Students will have to obtain an MSIS number that is used to report and record their progress, attendance, accountability and other things required by the state. Priority will be given to public school students, but LCSD must not leave seats available if private and homeschool students are interested.
Q: Meridian Community College offers several career and technical education programs. How much collaboration will there be with MCC and other colleges and will you just be duplicating programs already offered at these institutions?
A: The district is not duplicating programs at Meridian Community College. MCC is partnering with LCSD to blend some of their programming to the high school level. In some cases, students may be able to leave high school with a one year certificate and national certifications in their possession. This will allow a seamless track from high school to college and, in many circumstances, allow the students to enter the workforce sooner – without duplication. East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University-Meridian have also been a part of these discussions.
Q: What would be the capacity of this new center and how would it differ from what LCSD already offers?
A: At full capacity the new building will serve 450 students daily. Include the programs that will remain on the four school campuses, LCSD CTE will be serving 760 students daily in grades 10-12. In essence, the new CTE Center will double the district’s capacity.
