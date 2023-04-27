Skeet shooting enthusiasts will want to sight in their guns as the Lauderdale County Forestry Association presents the Shoot, Sustain and Grow sporting clays event.
The 100 clay round course, which will be held at Camp Bianchi’s sporting clays course, is set to benefit the Betty Lacy Forestry Scholarship.
Bob Harmon, who is helping to organize the sporting clays event, said the Lauderdale County Forestry Association awards the Betty Lacy Forestry Scholarship each year to a local student or students who plans to pursue a career in forestry. The usual scholarship amount is $1,000.
“Usually we give out at least one, maybe more than one,” he said.
The sporting clays event is set for Friday, May 5, with registration kicking off at 8:15 a.m. A team captain meeting will be held at 8:45 a.m., and shooting will begin at 9 a.m.
Lunch and awards will be provided following the shoot.
Registration costs for Shoot, Sustain and Grow are set at $500 for a four man team, $125 for an individual and $150 for a station sponsor. Ammunition is included in the registration price.
Shooters with golf carts or utility vehicles are allowed and encouraged to bring them, but no 4-wheelers are allowed at the event.
Harmon said individuals, teams and sponsors can register by contacting him at 601-938-3953 or via email at bharmon@biewerlumber.com or Kyle Shumate at 601-616-0759 or email Kyle.shumate@westrock.com. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register by Friday, he said.
While many of the teams and sponsors represented during the sporting clays event tend to be from Lauderdale County’s forestry industry, Harmon said all are invited to take part and help a Lauderdale County college student or students pursue higher education.
