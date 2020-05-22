Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor x 4 - Preston Allen, born in 2000, 1654 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Robert Boteler, born in 1961, 1736 Hwy. 21 Preston. Boteler is also charged with possession of a counterfeit substance, simple assault/threat, telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Jimmy McClelland, born in 1982, 2016 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary-all but dwelling - Tracy Ann Davis, born in 1977, 7623 Old 8th St., Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 1100 block of South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 23rd Ave., 3:10 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 65th Ave., 10:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Robert J. Boteler, 58, Hwy. 21, Meridian.
• Murder - Javirus LaQuan Page, 23, 4509 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Robbery-armed - Tyesha Teunsha Thedford, 28, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Man with gun
• Katherine Dr., Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Medical assist, South Frontage Rd.
• Assist Governmental Agency, 38th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
