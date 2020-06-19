Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Kadarius Lockhart, born in 1992, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. L1, Meridian.
• DUI - Justin Clearman, born in 1986, 2925 Russell Camp Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Andra Brown, born in 1987, 1605 30th Ave. Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jamonie O. Brown, born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. J8, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/two counts - Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 29, 2524 Grandview Ave., armed robbery.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Robbery
• 100 block of 15th Place South 7:34 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of 14th St., 7:44 a.m.
• 1400 block of Roebuck Drive, 8:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 bloc of Hwy. 39 North, 10:50 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4100 block of Paulding St., 11:09 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Ja’Monie O’Derrion Brown, 20, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Brown is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper passing, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Simple assault/causing bodily injury - Domnick Jackson, 28, 7245 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - Brandon Alford Sanders, 30, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary commercial building - Jimmy H. Tucker, 52, 4875 45th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Assault
• Timber Trail Dr., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Old Hwy. 80W-65th Ave., Meridian.
Improper parked vehicle
• 40th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Lock-out, 16th Ave.
• Extrication of victim, Hwy. 19 South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Brush fire, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Brush fire, Anderson Rd. South (Clarkdale).
• Structure fire, Pinecrest Place (Suqualena, Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
