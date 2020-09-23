Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willful trespassing - Mary A. Robbins, born in 1952, 1927 22nd Ave., Meridian. Robbins is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Petit larceny - Amber J. Stroud, born in 1996, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Forgery/uttering - Derrick Dawson, born in 1989, 2005 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dimitri McConnell, born in 1992, 2014 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jarrod Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd. Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with giving false information.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:21 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4600 block of North Hills St., 12:38 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Accessory after the fact/two counts - Madelyn Castillo, 23, 3705 CR 150, Quitman.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 33, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Emma Katherine Lawrence, 20, 2835 Nashville Furry Rd., Columbus.
• Trespassing - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 36, 8699 King Rd., Bailey.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - William Ray Parker, 48, 1628 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial building - William Blake Parker, 25, 3846 Old Hwy. 19 Southeast. Parker is also charged with accessory after the fact.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Will Garrett Rd., Meridian.
Accident/intoxicated driver
• West Lauderdale Rd. at N. Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Confederate Dr.
• False alarm, 55th Ave.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
UPDATE
Christopher Thomas Coffman was found not guilty of disorderly conduct in Meridian Municipal Court on Sept. 2012, according to a court document. Coffman was accused of the violation on Aug. 27, 2012.
