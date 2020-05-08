Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Zachary W. Cole, 2810 26th St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/two counts - Torshawn Griffin, 18, 2202 Taylor Blvd., Gulfport.
• Aggravated assault - Derrick Cole Peterson, 30, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Peterson is also charged with shooting into dwelling house, felon in possession of firearm.
• Domestic violence, felony - Charles Earl Rucker, 50, 1505 25th Ave., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jimmy Wayne Crafton Jr., 46, 6639 Dale Dr., Meridian. Crafton Jr. is also charged with simple assault causing bodily injury.
• Simple assault/two counts - Dekkar Allen Fleming, 29, 5682 Rachel Lane, Meridian. Fleming is also charged with trespassing/two counts, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Grand larceny - Tyession LaQuinton Scott, 19, 4493 Russell Manor Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Sexual battery - Joseph Edward Spinks, 45, 7071 Welch Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Rundrikus Dewayne Watson, 24, 2421 29th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Disturbance
• Skyline Rd. Near Rachel Lane, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39N/45N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
Wednesday, May 6
• No incident found, Roebuck Dr.
• Grass fire, King Rd.
• Outside fire, North Hills St.
• Gas leak, 8th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, State Blvd.
Thursday, May 7
• False call, 23rd Ave.
• Medical assist, 14th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 22nd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Water/steam leak, West Malone Ranch Rd.
• Brush/grass fire, 5th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 17th St.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Hwy. 19 South.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
