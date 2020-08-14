Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI - Kevin Douglas Avera, 48, 1980 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Carjacking-armed - Ramone Tye Christopher Daniels, 20, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle.
• Bench warrant - Riley Alexis Meyer, 23, 1509 14th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Missing Person
• Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
Road block
• Hwy. 496 and Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 45, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Smoke/odor removal, C St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Lauderdale).
• Assist, Murphy Dr. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.