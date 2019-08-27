Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shooting into a dwelling - Gregory L. Pruitt, born in 2000, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Alayla Caratini, born in 1997, 913 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michael T. Gowdy, born in 1976, 3811 20th St., Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/first offense - Gary L. Poole, born in 1966, 5916 2nd St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Markeos Davis, born in 1977, 434 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Gary Johnson, born in 1958, 3809 12th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Abraham Portis, born in 1971, 3146 AE Cook Road, Lauderdale. Portis is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Shootings
• 4600 block of 8th St. at 9:45 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Santonio D. Anthony, 23, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Anthony is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Jyquatis Qushun Griffin, 16, 3900 Davis St., Meridian.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Torshawn Griffin, 18, 3900 Davis St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Ashley Nicole Neal, 33, 6590 Hwy. BW Johnson Road, Meridian. Neal is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christopher Shawn Pilgrim, 36, 8364 Kings Road, Meridian. Pilgrim is also charged with failure to dim headlights, seat belt violation.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Gregory Lashawn Pruitt, 18, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Jimmy Smith Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Vimville-Causeyville Road D, Meridian.
• Causeyville-Clarke Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle fire, Newell Road.
• Outside fire, 11th St.
• Outside fire, 12th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• None.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
