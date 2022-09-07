NAS Meridian officials are coordinating with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) involving a developing situation onboard the installation.
"The situation continues to develop in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel," NAS officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm's way, NAS officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
