Following the conviction Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, local law enforcement leaders say police accountability remains a priority.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on May 25, 2020. Floyd was arrested that day after he was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner store.
The case brought national attention after Floyd’s death was recorded on a phone by a bystander.
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said police are held to a higher standard and are not above the law. He noted that police officers are still citizens.
“We have to be accountable for everything we do,” said Davis, who urges his officers to spend time in the community.
“Be in the community,” he said. “Be out with your people … Let the people know that we’re here for you.”
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read stressed the importance of police accountability.
“Just like we hold citizens accountable, just like we hold individuals that choose crime accountable, our law enforcement officers are held accountable also,” he said.
Like Davis, Read said law enforcement are held to a higher standard.
“If they are involved or do anything illegal, unethical or immoral, then obviously they go through the same system as anyone, because we’re citizens as well,” he said. “We just do a different job.”
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie shared ways that his department ensures that personnel are held accountable.
Since 2007, the department has been accredited by the State of Mississippi as having established policies and procedures that hold deputies and the entire department accountable. Law enforcement or corrections officers have to complete a report after they use force; that report is then reviewed by their immediate supervisor all the way up to the sheriff.
Some deputies also undergo Crisis Intervention Team training, which teaches them the skills to help people experiencing mental health crises, instead of arresting those individuals.
