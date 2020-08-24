Laura, Marco expected to spare East Mississippi

East Mississippi will likely be spared as tropical storms Laura and Marco are expected to make landfall in the coming days.
Tropical Storm Laura is predicted to develop into a hurricane late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Marco is was expected to downgrade to a tropical depression Monday night.
Laura is expected to make landfall sometime Tuesday or Wednesday near southern Texas and Lousiana, said David Cox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Cox said coastal areas are expected to get heavy rain.
