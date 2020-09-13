The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for East Central Mississippi from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Sally.
Counties affected include Lauderdale County and Newton County.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated to spread inland as Sally makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, the Weather Service cautioned. The forecast predicts 4 to 8 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible, which may lead to flash flooding across the watch area.
A flash flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
