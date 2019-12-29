The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for parts of Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper counties.
The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Northeastern Newton County, Western Kemper County, Southeastern Neshoba County and Northwestern Lauderdale County.
At 5:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over House, 11 miles southeast of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the Weather Service.
Radar indicated rotation.
The Weather Service warns flying debris will be dangerous.
A tornado watch remains for the region remains in effect until 9 p.m.
