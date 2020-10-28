map

With Hurricane Zeta approaching the Gulf Coast, Lauderdale County is under a tropical storm warning.

The storm, which is expected to make landfall on the coast as a category 1 hurricane, will hit east Mississippi between 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2:30 a.m. Thursday, said Joanne Culin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. 

Culin said the area could see 40 to 60 mph winds, downed trees,downed power lines and 2-4 inches of rain.

Culin said a cold front is expected to move with temperatures in the mid 60s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday. A high of 70 is expected for Halloween, she said. 

Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags