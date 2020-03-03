Lauderdale County under flash flood watch through Thursday morning

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Lauderdale Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 a.m. for Lauderdale County and most of Central Mississippi.

Other counties under the watch include Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Neshoba and Newton. 

There will be two to three inches of rain in the time span of less than one hour according to Taylor Black, a pathways intern for the National Weather Service in Jackson.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

There will be a minor risk of flooding as well as the potential for road closures, according to Black. Updates will be made available as the situation develops, Black said.

