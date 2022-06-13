Lauderdale County and several other Mississippi counties are under a heat advisory through Tuesday evening. Other counties affected include Neshoba, Kemper, Winston Clay, Webster, Oktibbeha, Lowndes and Clay.
Heat indices are expected to top 105 degrees from 11.a.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The National Weather Service is advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. People should take extra precautions while working outside, and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
