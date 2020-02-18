Flash flood watch issued

Lauderdale County under flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for Lauderdale County until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts in a short amount of time is likely, according to the weather service. Ongoing river flooding may be worsened.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The threat for Lauderdale County is considered elevated.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Rain is in the forecast through Thursday.

