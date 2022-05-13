Lauderdale County Tax Collector's office closed due to burst pipe

The Tax Collector’s office at the Lauderdale County Courthouse is closed until further notice after a pipe burst Friday, flooding the office.
Tax Collector Doris Spidle said there was damage to the office’s computers and ceiling. Spidle said residents can renew their tags, pay property taxes or garbage fees online at https://lauderdalecounty.org/
Payments can also be mailed or placed in the dropbox outside the office.
“When we are open, we will process your payments without a penalty,” she said. “At this time, we are unable to give you a definite time for reopening. Please check back with our office next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.