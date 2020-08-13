The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors will vote Monday on whether to apply for a grant that could be used for continuing renovations at the current courthouse, County Administrator Chris Lafferty said.
It's not clear how much would be available through the grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The agency would be responsible for 80 percent of the total cost of the project and the county would be responsible for 20 percent, Lafferty said.
