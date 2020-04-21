Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office adds 7 new patrol vehicles

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department has added seven new vehicles to its fleet to be used by deputies on patrol.
The 2020 Dodge Durango SUVs are "police pursuit rated," with heavy duty brakes and suspension, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
“Deputies are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year, so our fleet is an important part of our organization,” Calhoun said. "They get a lot of wear and tear."
The vehicles arrived a few weeks ago and will be outfitted with computers, lights, cameras and other equipment.
They will help make up for about three vehicles that are not in operation.
Vehicles with higher mileage will be moved to deputies who do not respond to 911 calls, Calhoun said.
He said the SUVs cost $29,421 each and are paid for from the sheriff's department budget.
“We use a vehicle on average about six years, patrol vehicle, six to seven years, so we tend to get our money’s worth out of the vehicles that we get,” Calhoun said.
