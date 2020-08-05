Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates shooting

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department 

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Around 2:55 p.m., deputies found man who had been shot in the leg on Highway 145 South Skyland Drive, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Calhoun said the man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Calhoun said a suspect in the shooting was being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

