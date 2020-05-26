Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates separate shootings

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate and unrelated shootings.
Deputies responded to a car being shot into around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 11 and 80 east on Russell Mount Gilead Road Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the victim was not hurt and the incident was not random.
Deputies also responded Monday to a shooting at a residence in the Poplar Ridge subdivision after two men got into a fight.
One of the men was shot, but no charges were filed, Calhoun said. Calhoun said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the men.
