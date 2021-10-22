Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for information into the whereabouts of Montrell Deundtrae Taylor, 28, who is wanted on multiple counts.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Taylor is wanted for murder, motor vehicle theft and felony malicious mischief.
At about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, deputies responded to a call that a vehicle had hit a home on Murphy Road before fleeing the scene. Shortly after, deputies received another call that a woman had been assaulted in a residence in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road. The victim, 27-year-old Denisha Knight, died of her injuries.
Calhoun said Taylor is suspected of killing Knight and crashing her car into a home on Murphy Road shortly afterward.
Taylor was previously considered a person of interest in the case and was interviewed by investigators, Calhoun said, however deputies did not have enough evidence at that time to file charges. Information from the state crime lab, he said, gave deputies the evidence they needed to secure warrants for Taylor’s arrest.
Anyone who sees Taylor or knows his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
