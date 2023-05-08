Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies were hard at work Monday training to use a new piece of equipment.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the department’s new tasers had several features missing from those deputies have used in the past, including new ways to record information on how the tasers are used.
“It’s a different platform,” he said. “We’ve been using tasers since May of 2007, so for 18 years now we’ve been doing one platform, and we’re changing. So, it’s going to take a little learning, but everybody is working on that and we already see how these are going to be beneficial to us.”
The department had previously updated its tasers once before, Calhoun said, but the difference between the models was minimal. This time, he said, there is a lot more to learn.
Calhoun said the department’s older tasers had to be plugged into the computer to download critical incident data such as the distance from which the taser was fired and the duration of the electric current. With the new model, deputies can swap out the battery pack which stores that information and place it on a charging cradle that doubles as a docking station.
The newer tasers are also capable of targeting at different distances, Calhoun said, which is key to make sure the two electric probes strike effectively.
“We’re excited to have this new resource within the department,” he said.
In February, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved a new 5-year contract with TASER to supply the sheriff’s department with the new equipment. At the time, Calhoun said TASER had agreed to provide cartridges and batteries at no cost, which is expected to save the county about $60,000 per year.
Training will continue throughout the rest of the week, Calhoun said as the department wants to make sure all deputies across all shifts are proficient with the new tool.
