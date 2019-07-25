The Lauderdale County School District Board of Education discussed a proposed a $58 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year during a public hearing Thursday.
On the revenue side, local revenue is expected to be about $17 million, state revenue $34 million and federal revenue about $7 million. 16th section revenue is expected to be $362,075. State revenue of $926,444 covers a projected pay raise for teachers and teacher assistants.
Expenditures are expected to be about $59.6 million, with most of that amount, about $36 million, going to instruction, which includes salaries and benefits for teachers and classroom supplies. The amount includes the raise for teachers and teacher assistants.
About $19 million is expected to go towards support services, which includes administrators, assistants, and librarians. $2.7 million is expected to go towards non-instructional services, which covers food service operations and other items, while $124,355 will go to 16th section and $934,334 to debt service.
The board will vote on the budget on Aug. 13 during a regular meeting.
