The Lauderdale County School District discussed a proposed $58.6 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year during a public hearing on Thursday.
On the revenue side, local revenue is expected to be about $17 million, state revenue $34 million and federal revenue about $7 million. 16th section revenue is expected to be about $381,350.
Local revenue includes ad valorem, breakfast and lunch sales, student activities, transportation fees and other income.
Expenditures are expected to be $64.2 million, with most of that amount, $35 million, going to instruction; $24 million for support services, $2.8 million for non-instructional services, and about $1.6 million for debt service.
The board is expected to vote on the budget on Aug. 15.
