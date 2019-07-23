Using solar energy is one way the Lauderdale County School District is looking to cut energy costs.
The district's board of education heard a presentation Tuesday night from Ryan Burrage, with Entegrity, a company that specializes in energy conservation and renewable energy projects.
Burrage proposed several possibilities, including solar energy, LED lights and better insulation for schools.
Burrage said one possibility is mounting solar panels on school roofs or on the ground. Money for installing the panels could come from a $200,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Burrage said it would cost $450,000 to install the panels, including the grant.
The solar panel system would allow school officials to monitor how much energy is being used via a dashboard at the school.
Another proposal is adding LED lights to classrooms, which would help the district to save money while making the classrooms brighter, he said.
Improving security by putting up lights around schools and installing ID scanners are also part of the proposed improvements. Burrage said the lights, which would have a seven-year warranty, would cost about a million dollars.
Other options include replacing HVAC systems and windows and dropping ceilings at various campuses.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the improvements could address maintenance and energy issues across the district.
"We are excited about the project, not only for the energy savings component but from the additional school safety side that will secure our schools for the future,” he said.
The cost for the project, which would be financed over 20 years, is $14 million including interest.
Cain said money saved annually would help pay for the project. Installing LED lights would save the district $189,000 a year and solar panels would save the district $31,000 a year, he said.
The board will meet on Thursday to consider approving the project. If approved, work on the project could begin as early as next week.
