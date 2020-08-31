Lauderdale County schools adjust academic calendar

Three weeks after Lauderdale County students returned to campus, the district is making some COVID-19 related adjustments.
Under a change approved by the school board on Monday, students no longer need a medical excuse to participate in distance learning.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
The district welcomed back students on Aug. 10 on a staggered schedule, with students with last names beginning with A-K attending on Monday and Tuesday while students with last names starting with L-Z attending on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is a distance learning day.
Students will continue to follow that schedule the week of Sept. 7-11, but with no distance learning day on Sept. 9.
For the week of Sept. 14 -18, all K-4 students and K-6 students at Clarkdale will return to school. Students in grades 7-12 will continue on the staggered schedule.
K-8 students will return on Sept. 21, while students in grades 9-12 will continue on the staggered schedule. All students will return on Sept. 28, with a virtual learning day on Sept. 30.
The change was necessary because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district and across the state, said Ken Hardy, director of federal programs and accountability.
Hardy said the district will offer two options for students, an enhanced traditional and a CARES (Capture and Restore Education Services) option.
The enhanced traditional option is for pre-K through 12th graders who will attend classes in a traditional model on an A/B format, with distance learning days.
The second option is for K-12 students whose parents who are concerned about their children returning for face-to-face instruction. Students already participating in the blended format will remain in that program.
Hardy said the online option is for students who have left the district, moved to a private school, or homeschooled students.
Applications for the CARES option will be available from Sept. 14 - Sept. 30 and can be obtained on the district's website. Applications will need to be returned to a student's school.Online learning will start a week after students physically return to the classroom.
Online learning will start for K-4 students the week of Sept. 21, the week of Sept. 28 for 5-8 students and by Oct. 5 for 9-12 students.
