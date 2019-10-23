The Lauderdale County School District is investigating an incident involving a substitute bus driver dropping off students Monday afternoon.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities got a call from a citizen about a group of children who were dropped off at a store on Causeyville Road by a substitute bus driver for the Lauderdale County School District.
The students attend Clarkdale schools, Calhoun.
Calhoun said authorities aren't sure why the students were dropped off, and the district is treating the incident as a personnel mattter.
Calhoun said no charges were filed and no children were injured.
“We are investigating the matter as to why or how this happened in accordance with our policies and procedures," Superintendent John-Mark Cain said in a statement. "The Lauderdale County School District takes student safety extremely important and this situation will be fully investigated and corrected.”
