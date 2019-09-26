The Lauderdale County School District is moving ahead with an energy efficiency plan after the board of education voted 4 to 1 to approve a lease for the project Thursday during a special-called meeting.
Board president Kelvin Jackson voted "no" after raising concerns about the declining student population and how savings from the plan would be monitored.
The goal of the project is a safer learning environment and reduced energy costs.
The cost for the project, which will be financed over 16 years, is $14 million including interest. Installing LED lights will save the district $189,000 a year and the solar panels will save $31,000 a year.
The project will be completed by Entregity and includes solar panels at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School and LED lighting and air conditioning repairs at various schools.
The solar panel system will allow school officials to monitor how much energy is being used via a dashboard at the school.
A main part of the project will be security upgrades, which includes installing lights and ID scanners.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said work on the project will begin soon.
