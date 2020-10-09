Lauderdale County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 862 COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Friday.
In Lauderdale County, 42 new cases but no new deaths were reported, bringing the county’s total to 2199 cases and 128 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, six new cases were reported, bringing the total to 811. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 27 since March.
In Kemper County, four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 303 cases. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 647 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 11 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1665 cases. No new deaths were reported but 109 deaths have been reported since March
The state totals increased on Friday to 103,681 cases and 3,080 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 90,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 128 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
