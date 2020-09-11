Lauderdale County had 37 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in the latest count posted Friday by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Across the state, 853 new cases and 15 deaths were reported Friday. Five of the COVID-19 related deaths occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Since the Department of Health began tracking COVID-19 statistics in March, there have been 89,175 confirmed cases and 2,670 deaths. The state presumes 74,098 people have recovered from the virus.
In Lauderdale County, there have been 1,931 COVID-19 total cases and 119 related deaths.
Clarke County had six new cases Friday for a total of 502; Kemper County two new cases for a total of 280; Neshoba County 13 new cases for a total of 1,493; and Newton County 13 new cases for a total of 723.
There are 146 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. None of the new outbreaks occurred in Lauderdale County.
As of Tuesday, 525 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized, 185 of them in ICU units.
“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.