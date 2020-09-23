Lauderdale County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday 23 new COVID-19 cases and one new death for Lauderdale County.
There were 552 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide on Wednesday. Ten of those deaths occurred between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Three of the new deaths reported Wednesday was in Clarke County.
The state has reported 94,573 COVID-19 cases and 2,870 deaths since it began tracking the coronavirus in March. The Department of Health presumes 85,327 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
Lauderdale County has reported 2,038 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths since March.
Clarke County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 570 cases and 45 deaths.
Neshoba County had eight new cases and now has totals of 1,556 cases and 104 deaths.
Kemper County had two new COVID-19 cases, brining the total, to 288. The county has reported 15 deaths since March. Newton County reported six new cases for a total of 767 and no new deaths, keeping its total at 23.
There are 128 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities.
