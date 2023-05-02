Lauderdale County recognizes deputies, correctional officers

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday took time to recognize the sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers that help keep the community safe.
In unanimous votes, the board issued two proclamations recognizing National Police Week, which runs May 14-20, and National Correctional Officer’s Week, which runs May 7-13.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said he appreciated the board taking time to recognize the contributions deputies and correctional officers make to Lauderdale County. While neighbors have disputes that sometimes involve law enforcement, he said most neighborhood spats can’t hold a candle to what correctional officers deal with.
“These correctional officers in Lauderdale County have over 200 of the worst of the worst living on the same block,” he said. “And it’s their responsibility to take care of them.”
On May 15, flags will be flown at half staff in recognition of the more than 23,000 law enforcement officers across the country who have died in the line of duty.
Since its founding, Lauderdale County has lost one deputy in the line of duty, and the City of Meridian has lost five police officers.
