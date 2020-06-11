Lauderdale County proposes Justice Court fees to pay for new government complex

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is considering adding fees in Justice Court to help pay for the new county government complex.
The board voted Thursday to ask state lawmakers to approve an act allowing the board to levy the fees.
A similar measure is already in place in Wayne County, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said.
Under the proposal, those convicted of misdemeanor DUI would pay an additional $50 and those convicted of other misdemeanors would pay an additional $25, according to Thaggard.
A $25 fee would also be added for those filing civil cases, he said.
State Sen. Jeff Tate (R - District 33) introduced the idea to the board.
He said he would be drafting legislation in the upcoming days and would know if the proposal would be implemented by the end of the month.
"It's got a long road to go down before this will actually be law," Tate said. "This is the start of it."
Tate said the fees would help take the burden off residents of Lauderdale County, as some drivers from outside the county may be caught speeding.
Demolition recently began on the old Village Fair Mall on 22nd Avenue, where county leaders are planning to build a new courthouse complex.
