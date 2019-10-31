Lauderdale County, Marion leaders celebrate groundbreaking for new animal control center

Erin Kelly / The Meridian Star

Leaders from Lauderdale County and Marion and other guests broke ground on the new Lauderdale County animal control center behind Marion Town Hall on Thursday. From left to right: Jonathan Wells, Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1; Wilson Christian, Marion Alderman; Will Sims, animal control officer; Vice Mayor Lisa Lindley, Town of Marion; Tammy Young, Marion Alderman; Wayman Newell, Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2; Mayor Elvis Hudson, Town of Marion; Rita Rawson, Marion Alderman; Rocky Rockette, Lauderdale County animal control director; Joe Norwood, Lauderdale County Supervisor; Josh Todd, Lauderdale County Supervisor; Kyle Rutledge, Lauderdale County Supervisor; Trey Cooper, Cooper Concrete Construction, LLC ; Amanda Savell, animal control officer; Racheal Worfolk, animal control officer.